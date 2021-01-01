New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 24.

The new cases are individuals are in their 60s and 70s, located in the Fredericton region. Both cases are under investigation.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 601 positive cases of the virus, of which 567 have recovered.

The province also reported nine deaths linked to COVID-19. The most recent one was announced on Thursday.

As of Friday, one New Brunswicker is hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, 153,368 tests have been conducted in the province.

