Canada

New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 1, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers' Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers
Nova Scotia has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, but it won't be administered until next week. In New Brunswick and several other provinces, vaccines that are ready to go are sitting in freezers. Experts are calling for that shot rollout to be stepped up. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 24.

The new cases are individuals are in their 60s and 70s, located in the Fredericton region. Both cases are under investigation.

Read more: Explaining why the Maritimes provinces are leaving the Moderna vaccine to chill

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 601 positive cases of the virus, of which 567 have recovered.

The province also reported nine deaths linked to COVID-19. The most recent one was announced on Thursday.

As of Friday, one New Brunswicker is hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in intensive care.

Trending Stories

Since the start of the pandemic, 153,368 tests have been conducted in the province.

Click to play video '2020 year-end interview with N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs' 2020 year-end interview with N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs
2020 year-end interview with N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs

 

