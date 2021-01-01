Southern New Brunswick to get 15-20 cm of snow: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for parts of New Brunswick as the region is expected to get heavy snowfall.

Charlotte County, Kings County, Kennebecasis and Saint John areas can expect around 15-20 cm of snowfall, starting early Saturday morning.

“The highest accumulations will occur over areas along the Fundy coast where locally higher snowfall amounts could approach 30 cm by the storm’s end late Saturday evening,” read the EC warning.

The agency warned drivers of potential low visibility and rough road conditions.

The Fredericton, Oromocto and Moncton areas can expect up to 15 cm of snow.

“At this time some uncertainty remains in the track of this weather system and a slight move to the north would shift the areas of heaviest snowfall,” Environment Canada said.

