Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Pence looks to quash last-gasp lawsuit aimed at overturning U.S. election

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 1, 2021 10:25 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Biden says ‘very tough’ times to come amid 2nd wave, but optimistic for U.S. future' Coronavirus: Biden says ‘very tough’ times to come amid 2nd wave, but optimistic for U.S. future
While he provided an optimistic vision for the United States in the coming years pertaining to the economy, racial equality, clean energy and more, president-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday “the next few weeks and months are going to be very tough."

The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to dismiss a last-gasp lawsuit led by a House Republican that seeks to give Vice-President Mike Pence the power to overturn the results of the presidential election won by Joe Biden when Congress formally counts the Electoral College votes next week.

Read more: GOP Senator rebukes ‘dangerous ploy’ to overturn U.S. election results

Pence, as president of the Senate, will oversee the Wednesday session and declare the winner of the White House race. The Electoral College this month cemented Biden’s 306-232 victory, and multiple legal efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to challenge the results have failed.

Click to play video 'US election: Trump administration to begin transition of power process to president-elect Biden' US election: Trump administration to begin transition of power process to president-elect Biden
US election: Trump administration to begin transition of power process to president-elect Biden – Nov 23, 2020

The suit names Pence, who has a largely ceremonial role in next week’s proceedings, as the defendant and asks the court to throw out the 1887 law that spells out how Congress handles the vote counting. It asserts that the vice-president “may exercise the exclusive authority and sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department is representing Pence in a case that aims to find a way to keep his boss, President Donald Trump, in power. In a court filing in Texas on Wednesday, the department said Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and a group of Republican electors from Arizona “have sued the wrong defendant” — if, in fact, any of those suing actually have “a judicially cognizable claim.”

“It is the role prescribed for the Senate and the House of Republicans in the Electoral Count Act to which plaintiffs object, not any actions that Vice-President Pence has taken. … A suit to establish that the Vice-President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice-President, is a walking legal contradiction.”

Click to play video 'Biden accuses Trump admin of laying ‘roadblocks’ for his White House transition team' Biden accuses Trump admin of laying ‘roadblocks’ for his White House transition team
Biden accuses Trump admin of laying ‘roadblocks’ for his White House transition team

Trump, the first president to lose a reelection bid in almost 30 years, has attributed his defeat to widespread voter fraud. But a range of nonpartisan election officials and Republicans has confirmed there was no fraud in the November contest that would change the results of the election. That includes former Attorney General William Barr, who said he saw no reason to appoint a special counsel to look into the president’s claims about the 2020 election. He resigned from his post last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits challenging election results, and nearly all has been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the Supreme Court.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
U.S. electionelection interferenceTrump Election LawsuitMike Pence electionSupreme Court lawsuit electionTrump United States lawsuitU.S. election lawsuitUnited States election lawsuit
Flyers
More weekly flyers