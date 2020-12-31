Teen handed roadside suspension after crashing truck into house: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager who crashed a pickup truck into a Kelowna home this week won’t be driving anytime soon.

The crash, which happened along the 1900 block of Hidden Lake Place in North Glenmore, was caught on nearby home security video.

The green 1993 Chevrolet crew cab was travelling along the neighbourhood road when it suddenly veered left, crashing into the home’s exterior.

Kelowna RCMP say the 18-year-old was handed an immediate 90-day roadside prohibition after an investigating officer noticed the smell of booze.

“As a result of the officer’s interaction with the operator of the pickup truck, an odour of liquor was detected and the investigation turned into an impaired driving case,” Kelowna RCMP told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“A demand was read to the driver, who provided samples of his breath at the scene, each of which produced a fail result.”

2:09 MADD begins Christmas campaign in Kelowna MADD begins Christmas campaign in Kelowna – Dec 17, 2020

Police say the teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and that he was transported to hospital.

Police added that “the two occupants who were inside the home at the time of the collision, were uninjured. They were both in another room when the vehicle collided with their house and immediately rushed outside to investigate.”

The teen’s truck was towed from the scene, with police adding that it will be impounded for at least 30 days.

The video was posted on YouTube, but has since gone private.

1:41 Alberta’s new, tougher impaired driving laws are in effect — here’s what you need to know Alberta’s new, tougher impaired driving laws are in effect — here’s what you need to know – Dec 1, 2020

Related News Teen charged with impaired driving, fleeing from RCMP in Selkirk golf cart incident