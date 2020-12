Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk RCMP conducted an unusual traffic stop Friday.

Police said they attempted to pull over a golf cart that was driving erratically, but the driver, a 15-year-old boy, refused to stop.

After a short chase, police arrested the teen, who now faces charges including impaired driving, flight from police and resisting arrest.

