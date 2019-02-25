Manitoba teen speeder gets $1,200 fine for rushing home from school

A teen driver was a little too eager to finish his homework, according to Manitoba RCMP.

RCMP said the driver, 17, was caught on Hwy. 34 going 190 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

READ MORE: ‘Late for work’: Speeding earns Manitoba woman $800 ticket

He told police he was stressed out about school and needed to get home quickly.

Unfortunately, the teen now has a traffic ticket to stress about – to the tune of $1,228 – plus a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

WATCH: Winnipeg police chopper tracks high speed chase on north Perimeter Hwy