Manitoba teen speeder gets $1,200 fine for rushing home from school
A teen driver was a little too eager to finish his homework, according to Manitoba RCMP.
RCMP said the driver, 17, was caught on Hwy. 34 going 190 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
He told police he was stressed out about school and needed to get home quickly.
Unfortunately, the teen now has a traffic ticket to stress about – to the tune of $1,228 – plus a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
