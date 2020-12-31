Menu

Crime

Victims of ‘targeted shooting’ in northeast Calgary identified, still no suspect identified

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 4:41 pm
Homicide detectives investigate suspicious deaths after two bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary's Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Homicide detectives investigate suspicious deaths after two bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary's Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Global News

Calgary police have identified the two young men found dead in a vehicle in the city’s northeast earlier this week.

The bodies of Kuanyleit Kogalt and Garang Deng, both 20 and from Calgary, were found in the vehicle by police officers just after 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Autopsies on the men were done on Wednesday and Thursday, and determined they both were shot to death.

Read more: Men found dead in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood believed to be victims of targeted shooting

On Tuesday, police said the shooting was targeted, and likely linked to organized crime.

“This was a violent and targeted incident that resulted in the death of two individuals,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we are in the early stages of this investigation, this shooting has the hallmarks of organized crime. We are committed to keeping our community safe and asking anyone with information to contact police.”

Click to play video 'Homicide unit investigating ‘targeted shooting’ after 2 bodies found in car in Calgary' Homicide unit investigating ‘targeted shooting’ after 2 bodies found in car in Calgary
Homicide unit investigating ‘targeted shooting’ after 2 bodies found in car in Calgary

Investigators don’t have any suspects identified and no one is in custody as of Thursday.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday night — when it’s believed the men were shot — or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police at 403-428-8877 or 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers.

