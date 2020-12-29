Homicide detectives investigate after 2 bodies found in vehicle in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after two bodies were found in a vehicle in the Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle that was left running on the street.

Two dead bodies were found inside the vehicle when police arrived. The deaths are considered suspicious, CPS said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Police believe the vehicle may have been parked on the street since Monday night.

Police have not released any information about the victims. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Marlborough area, is asked to call the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.