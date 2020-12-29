Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate after 2 bodies found in vehicle in Calgary’s Marlborough neighbourhood

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Homicide detectives investigate suspicious deaths after two bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary's Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Homicide detectives investigate suspicious deaths after two bodies were found in a vehicle in Calgary's Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Global News

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after two bodies were found in a vehicle in the Marlborough neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle that was left running on the street.

Two dead bodies were found inside the vehicle when police arrived. The deaths are considered suspicious, CPS said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the vehicle may have been parked on the street since Monday night.

Trending Stories

Police have not released any information about the victims. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident, or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the Marlborough area, is asked to call the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary Homicide Investigationcalgary police homicide investigationBodies in vehicleDead bodies in vehicleMarlborough bodies in vehicleMarlborough homicide investigationMarlborough homicidesMarlborough police presence
Flyers
More weekly flyers