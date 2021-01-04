How to write commentary for Globalnews.ca

Send this page to someone via email

Globalnews.ca is looking to expand its opinion and commentary section with new, diverse voices from across Canada — and elsewhere.

What we’re looking for: a unique voice, a contrarian opinion, a different perspective and a well-researched, nuanced argument. You need to have the facts to back up your argument, too.

A successful submission should also be based on topical events represented in the news. Tell us why people need to read your perspective on an issue of local, provincial or national importance.

Here’s how to submit:

Email a fulsome pitch to submissions@globalnews.ca. Include your topic and a brief headline in your subject line.

Tell us about you, explain the topic you want to write about in your email and why we should work with you.

Include links to some of your previously published writing.

Anonymity and pseudonyms granted only in exceptional circumstances.

Only successful submitters will be contacted.