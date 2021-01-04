Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Commentary

How to write commentary for Globalnews.ca

By Staff Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 1:28 pm

Globalnews.ca is looking to expand its opinion and commentary section with new, diverse voices from across Canada — and elsewhere.

What we’re looking for: a unique voice, a contrarian opinion, a different perspective and a well-researched, nuanced argument. You need to have the facts to back up your argument, too.

A successful submission should also be based on topical events represented in the news. Tell us why people need to read your perspective on an issue of local, provincial or national importance.

Trending Stories

Here’s how to submit:

Email a fulsome pitch to submissions@globalnews.ca. Include your topic and a brief headline in your subject line.

Tell us about you, explain the topic you want to write about in your email and why we should work with you.

Story continues below advertisement

Include links to some of your previously published writing.

Anonymity and pseudonyms granted only in exceptional circumstances.

Only successful submitters will be contacted.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Commentary submissionsGlobalnews.ca submissionsOp-ed submissions
Flyers
More weekly flyers