Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm in Florida, records show

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 31, 2020 1:40 pm
Click to play video 'Casey Anthony speaks out for first time about her daughter Caylee’s death' Casey Anthony speaks out for first time about her daughter Caylee’s death
WATCH: (2017) Casey Anthony speaks out for first time about her daughter Caylee’s death – Mar 7, 2017

State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

Read more: Casey Anthony speaks out for first time about her daughter Caylee’s death

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defence team during her 2011 trial.

In a 2017 interview, Anthony told The Associated Press that she had been working for McKenna doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Casey Anthony prosecutor says he ‘committed no crime’ after signing up for Ashley Madison

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony’s circus-like trial was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Dailymail.com was the first news outlet to report about Anthony’s new business.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Casey AnthonyCasey Anthony 2020Casey Anthony FloridaCasey Anthony investigationCasey Anthony investigation firmCasey Anthony nowCasey Anthony South Floridawhere is Casey Anthony now
Flyers
More weekly flyers