Canada

1 person, 2 pets dead following fire in Gravelbourg, Sask., on Christmas Eve

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 1:34 pm
The cause of the Dec. 24 house fire in Gravelbourg, Sask., that claimed the life of one person and two pets has been deemed accidental.
The cause of the Dec. 24 house fire in Gravelbourg, Sask., that claimed the life of one person and two pets has been deemed accidental.

One person is dead following a fire at a home in Gravelbourg, Sask., on Christmas Eve.

In a Facebook post, the Gravelbourg Fire Department said it was called to the home in the 200 block of 1st Avenue West shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Christmas Day fire causes $300K to two Saskatoon homes

Crews found one side of the house fully engulfed with flames. Attack line workers performed an “aggressive” interior attack and were able to contain the fire to the one side of the home.

The lone occupant of the home, who was found unresponsive, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

Read more: Boxing Day fire at Regina trailer park kills 1, officials investigating

Two pets inside the home at the time of the fire also died.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the RCMP deemed the fire accidental.

