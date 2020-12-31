1 person, 2 pets dead following fire in Gravelbourg, Sask., on Christmas Eve

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a fire at a home in Gravelbourg, Sask., on Christmas Eve.

In a Facebook post, the Gravelbourg Fire Department said it was called to the home in the 200 block of 1st Avenue West shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Crews found one side of the house fully engulfed with flames. Attack line workers performed an “aggressive” interior attack and were able to contain the fire to the one side of the home.

The lone occupant of the home, who was found unresponsive, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

Two pets inside the home at the time of the fire also died.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the RCMP deemed the fire accidental.