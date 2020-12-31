Menu

Environment

Christmas trees are for the birds: Nature Conservancy says keep old trees in backyard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2020 11:09 am
Close up of Christmas tree.
Close up of Christmas tree. Global News

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says the best way to get rid of your Christmas tree this season is to put it in the backyard.

The advocacy group says the old trees can provide shelter to birds from blustery winter nights.

READ MORE: Atlantic First Nations building geothermal greenhouses to address food insecurity

Families can decorate the backyard trees with strings of peanuts or even pack the branches with suet so birds can have a snack while they seek refuge from the cold.

Conservancy spokesman Andrew Holland says the old Christmas trees will improve the soil once they decompose and in the spring, provide a habitat for other animals.

Holland says toads and insects will also seek shelter in the trees, either under branches or inside the trunk.

Dan Kraus, the group’s senior conservation biologist, says most Christmas trees – especially spruce and balsam fir – have a low rot resistance and should begin to decompose by the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NatureConservationBirdsChristmas TreeNature Conservancy Of CanadaEnviornment
