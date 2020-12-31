Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Early morning restaurant fire in Kensington under investigation

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 8:34 am
File: Calgary fire truck.
File: Calgary fire truck. Global News

Police and fire crews are investigating an early morning fire at a restaurant in Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Kensington Road after on-site security saw smoke coming from Original Joe’s, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital following fire in northeast Calgary

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Calgary police said they are investigating the possibility that the fire may have been suspicious, but said it is too early to make any determinations.

The restaurant is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireKensingtonOriginal Joe'skensington firecalgary kensington fireKensington Original Joe'sKensington Original Joe's fireOriginal Joe's CalgaryOriginal Joe's fireOriginal Joe's Kensington
Flyers
More weekly flyers