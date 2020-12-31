Early morning restaurant fire in Kensington under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police and fire crews are investigating an early morning fire at a restaurant in Calgary’s Kensington neighbourhood.

Fire crews were called around 3 a.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of Kensington Road after on-site security saw smoke coming from Original Joe’s, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Calgary police said they are investigating the possibility that the fire may have been suspicious, but said it is too early to make any determinations.

The restaurant is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

