Providence Care Hospital COVID-19 quarantine over, with no additional spread

A COVID-19 quarantine placed on one of the units at Providence Care Hospital in mid-December is now over, according to the hospital.

The quarantine was issued Dec. 17 after a new patient tested positive for the virus.

During the 14-day quarantine, patients in the unit were monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and tested for the virus. All results came back negative, the hospital said.

High-risk staff members were placed on quarantine or put on work isolation and tested, and the hospital says other staff members who developed symptoms were also tested, with all results coming back negative.

As of Wednesday, all quarantine precautions in the impacted unit have been lifted.

Providence Care says their protocols for new admissions and readmission have now changed due to the prevalence of the virus across Ontario.

New patients must be tested for COVID-19 prior to their transfer, and will only be admitted once they test negative for the virus. They will also be required to quarantine for 14 days upon admittance.

Ontario reported 2,923 new cases on Wednesday, a new daily case count record. KFL&A Public Health reported 10 new cases locally Wednesday. The region has 47 active cases of COVID-19.