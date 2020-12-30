Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19: Alberta’s 1st Moderna vaccine dose given to Medicine Hat long-term care resident

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 2:33 pm
Click to play video 'AHS plan for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines' AHS plan for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccines
Alberta Health Services senior medical officer of health Dr. Laura McDougall said student nurses, retired nurses, and staff from across the health-care system will be deployed to help with administering the COVID-19 vaccine to Albertans. Premier Jason Kenney also said cabinet committee has directed AHS to roll out all of the province's supply right now so as many people as possible can receive their first shot, rather than hold some back to give health-care workers their second dose.

Alberta’s first dose of the Moderna vaccine for the novel coronavirus was given Wednesday to a long-term care home resident in Medicine Hat.

In a tweet, Premier Jason Kenney shared a photo of Riverview Care Centre resident Sheila being administered the shot by a health-care worker.

Read more: Alberta receives 16,900 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

“Sheila is a resident at Riverview Care Centre in Medicine Hat. She was once an avid dancer until a stroke & 2 heart attacks slowed her dance moves but couldn’t slow her spirit,” Kenney tweeted.

“Congrats Sheila!”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services also tweeted a video of Sheila getting the vaccine Wednesday, where she can be heard saying, “Oh, that was easy.”

The video then jumps to another angle, where Sheila is heard saying, “Thank you, thank you” to those in the room.

Alberta announced Tuesday that 16,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in the province and would soon be ready for distribution.

The priority for the Moderna immunizations are high-risk people living in long-term care facilities and supportive living facilities.

The first doses arrived in Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Fort Saskatchewan and St. Paul.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '16.9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses heading to Alberta care facilities' 16.9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses heading to Alberta care facilities
16.9K Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses heading to Alberta care facilities

The Moderna vaccine offers more flexibility, as it doesn’t need the same cold storage the Pfizer vaccine does, meaning it can be easily transported to facilities where they’re needed.

Residents in on-reserve congregate living facilities will also receive the Moderna vaccines, the premier said Tuesday, and doses will also be given to the Provincial Vaccine Depot to be given out in rural and remote communities.

— With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz

