Features

Mother of Premier Blaine Higgs marks a century of life on New Year’s eve

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2020 12:17 pm
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and his mother, Bertha Higgs who turns 100-years-old on Dec. 31, 2020, are shown in a handout photo from the premier.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and his mother, Bertha Higgs who turns 100-years-old on Dec. 31, 2020, are shown in a handout photo from the premier. The Canadian Press/HO-Blaine Higgs

FREDERICTON – While most of us are looking forward to seeing an end to this pandemic-stricken year, the final day of 2020 is also one of celebration for the premier of New Brunswick – it’s his mother’s 100th birthday.

Blaine Higgs says his mother is excited about marking a century of life, and says she will have a small gathering of family at her home in Forest City, close to the New Brunswick-Maine border.

The premier says his mother – Bertha Murial Higgs – grew up just a few kilometres from her current home.

She was a school teacher, and in fact, Higgs says up until Grade 6, his teachers were either his mother or his aunt.

Higgs says his mother remains very inquisitive and is always asking about what’s happening in the province.

He says his mother is able to stay in her own home because of the care she gets from his brother Dennis and a nurse who visits daily.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
