Canada

Woman seriously injured after ATV accident in Elgin, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 30, 2020 12:53 pm
One woman was injured after falling out of an all-terrain vehicle in Elgin, N.B., on Tuesday.

The Elgin Fire Department received a call at 5 p.m. that a middle-aged woman was injured in an ATV accident.

Kent Steeves, chief of the department, says the woman was ejected from the side of the vehicle and landed on the road.

The fire department did initial patient care and monitored traffic access until the ambulance arrived.  Steeves says the woman faced “serious injuries.”

The driver of the ATV was not injured.

Steeves said his crew responded quite quickly, but it would be easier to respond if the area had cell service.

The accident occurred in the area of Pollett River. It was reported by a nearby resident.

“It can always speed things up if they have cell service where they’re at,” Steeves said.

New BrunswickATVNBElginATV accidentCell ServiceATV trailPollet RiverElgin ATV accidentElgin Fire DepartmentKent Steeves
