Environment Canada warns of poor driving conditions for London region

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London region as it warns of pour conditions Wednesday morning.

The national weather agency says there is a narrow band of heavy snow moving through southwestern Ontario. It’s only expected to last for less than an hour, but forecasters say a few centimetres could be possible within that short time frame.

It is expected that road conditions will quickly deteriorate once the snow arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets, and say the precipitation will likely change to rain by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The advisory is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

