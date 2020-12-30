Menu

Weather

Environment Canada warns of poor driving conditions for London region

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
The national weather agency says there is a narrow band of heavy snow moving through southwestern Ontario Wednesday morning. Andrew Graham / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London region as it warns of pour conditions Wednesday morning.

The national weather agency says there is a narrow band of heavy snow moving through southwestern Ontario. It’s only expected to last for less than an hour, but forecasters say a few centimetres could be possible within that short time frame.

Read more: London’s New Year’s Eve virtual celebration to pay tribute to front-line workers

It is expected that road conditions will quickly deteriorate once the snow arrives.

Forecasters are calling for a wintry mix of freezing rain, snow, and ice pellets, and say the precipitation will likely change to rain by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The advisory is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

LondonEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherWinter weatherWinter StormMiddlesex CountyStrathroySouthwestern OntarioTravel advisory
