Coronavirus: Interior Health reports 10 deaths, 239 new cases during Christmas break

The Interior Health region experienced around 50 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths a day during the past five days, health officials announced Tuesday.

Between Dec. 25 and 29, Interior Health said 239 new cases were reported, along with 10 deaths.

The average case count was 47.8 a day since Christmas.

“We are deeply saddened today to report the deaths of 10 more people, bringing the loss of life from COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 28 in the Interior Health region,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“Our sincere condolences go to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and, as well, to the caregivers who looked after them.”

Throughout the Interior Health region, 623 cases are said to be active and isolating, along with 36 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the region rose to 3,749.

The recent case breakdown is as follows:

Dec. 25-26: 96 cases reported

Dec. 27: 47 cases reported

Dec. 28: 44 cases reported

Dec. 29: 52 cases reported

The recent death breakdown is as follows:

4 additional deaths at McKinney Place

1 additional death at Mountainview Village

1 death at Village by the Station

1 death at Heritage Retirement Residence

3 deaths in the community

In discussing the deaths, Brown said “as outbreaks continue to occur in long-term care facilities, it demonstrates again how deadly this virus can be, in particular for our elders.

“I encourage everyone to take the necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This is why it is so essential that each of us continue to stringently follow the public health guidance we know stops the spread of COVID-19.”

Okanagan outbreak updates:

Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 6 cases (5 residents, 1 staff member)

6 cases (5 residents, 1 staff member) Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 10 cases (6 residents, 4 staff)

10 cases (6 residents, 4 staff) Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 30 cases (25 residents, 5 staff). There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

30 cases (25 residents, 5 staff). There has been one death connected to this outbreak. McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: Remains at 75 cases (54 residents, 21 staff). There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Remains at 75 cases (54 residents, 21 staff). There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff). There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

9 cases (5 residents, 4 staff). There has been one death connected to this outbreak. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff). There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

