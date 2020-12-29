Menu

Crime

Oliver, B.C., RCMP investigating overnight theft of flatdeck trailer

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 5:19 pm
Captured on security video, two thieves used a portable grinder to break into a locked parking lot and steal a flatdeck trailer during the early hours of Dec. 28, 2020.

Police in the South Okanagan are investigating the overnight theft of a flatdeck trailer from a business in Oliver.

Captured on security video, the theft saw two thieves use a portable grinder to break into a locked parking lot.

After gaining entry, the two thieves drove a truck into the area, then stole an empty flatdeck trailer owned by Munckhof Manufacturing.

Munckhof has been in business since the late 1970s and develops equipment for vineyard and orchard use.

The company posted the video on its Facebook page

It’s believed the thieves towed the flatbed using a black or dark-coloured Ford F150.

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth said the investigation is ongoing, and that the public can play a role in solving who stole the flatdeck trailer.

“We’re hoping the public can help out in tracking it down,” said Wrigglesworth. “The public’s help and the public’s eyes are fantastic in helping to solve crime and prevent crime.”

He continued, saying, “there’s so many sets of eyes out there that can lead us in the right direction. If something just happened, and it’s unfolding, we can take direction from people: He went that way, they were wearing this, this is the type of car.

“And even a few days after a crime, someone can see something and kind of spark their memory a little bit. It’s worth the call in (to police).”

CrimeOkanaganTheftBreak And Entersouth okanaganoliverOliver RCMP
