Bomb unit investigates two suspicious packages in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday

A number of businesses and residences were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as the Winnipeg police bomb unit investigated a suspicious package — one of two such calls they received within a few hours.
Police said they were called to the 200 block of River Avenue with the first report, and evacuated people in the immediate vicinity as a precautionary measure, while also blocking off the intersection of River and Donald Street.
While this investigation was taking place, 911 received another call about a suspicious package — this time at a Canada Post facility on McDermot Avenue.
The bomb unit ultimately determined there was no danger in either case. Police said they didn’t know if the two incidents are related.
Emailed bomb threats
