Bomb unit investigates two suspicious packages in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday

A number of businesses and residences were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as the Winnipeg police bomb unit investigated a suspicious package — one of two such calls they received within a few hours.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of River Avenue with the first report, and evacuated people in the immediate vicinity as a precautionary measure, while also blocking off the intersection of River and Donald Street.

Update; the intersection of Donald/River has re-opened. Thank you for your patience and co-operation. https://t.co/NFJfOCD7fY — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 29, 2020

While this investigation was taking place, 911 received another call about a suspicious package — this time at a Canada Post facility on McDermot Avenue.

The bomb unit ultimately determined there was no danger in either case. Police said they didn’t know if the two incidents are related.

