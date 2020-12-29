Menu

Bomb unit investigates two suspicious packages in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 5:08 pm
A Winnipeg police bomb unit vehicle in this file photo.
A Winnipeg police bomb unit vehicle in this file photo. Kurt Brownridge

A number of businesses and residences were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as the Winnipeg police bomb unit investigated a suspicious package — one of two such calls they received within a few hours.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of River Avenue with the first report, and evacuated people in the immediate vicinity as a precautionary measure, while also blocking off the intersection of River and Donald Street.

Read more: RCMP investigate bomb threat at courthouse in Steinbach, Man.

While this investigation was taking place, 911 received another call about a suspicious package — this time at a Canada Post facility on McDermot Avenue.

The bomb unit ultimately determined there was no danger in either case. Police said they didn’t know if the two incidents are related.

