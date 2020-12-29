Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Family in need gets helping hand during holiday season from B.C. man wanting to help others

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 5:37 pm
This week, a B.C. Man, Ryan Greenberg, donated $1,156 to a family that is spending the holiday season at B.C. Children’s Hospital. Greenberg hopes to donate regularly to those in need via his YouTube channel.
This week, a B.C. Man, Ryan Greenberg, donated $1,156 to a family that is spending the holiday season at B.C. Children’s Hospital. Greenberg hopes to donate regularly to those in need via his YouTube channel. Submitted

A B.C. man who believes in the power of being positive has brightened a family’s holiday season.

This week, Ryan Greenberg of Prince George donated $1,156 to a family going through a child crisis.

In a Dec. 21 YouTube video, Greenberg announced that he was giving away $2,000, including $1,000 that would go to “a family in need, a family that has lost their job, maybe lost more than that, maybe lost their house.”

Read more: Charities grapple with fewer donations, higher demand with Christmas approaching

Greenberg hopes the donations will become a regular giveaway, adding the goal of his YouTube channel is to help others.

Greenberg, who grew up in Kelowna but also lived in Dawson Creek, topped up the $1,000 by adding $1 for every new subscriber he received.

Story continues below advertisement

He continued, saying the idea is to help “somebody whose Christmas is not going to be very good, and I want them to at least be able to put some food on their tables for their family this Christmas. I want to be able to help if I can.”

Click to play video 'B.C. Olympian prepares for 2021 games by helping others' B.C. Olympian prepares for 2021 games by helping others
B.C. Olympian prepares for 2021 games by helping others

On Boxing Day, Greenberg posted a follow-up video, stating he donated $1,156 to a family in need. The video also included a short clip from the family acknowledging they received the money.

Trending Stories

“Like everybody, they’ve had a very hard year,” Greenberg said of the family . “It’s been tough on them and they are spending the holidays with their little one in (B.C.) Children’s Hospital.”

As of Dec. 29, the video had 176 views.

Greenberg also donated $1,000 to a random subscriber.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to spread some happiness again,” said Greenberg, who helps run a small business, Mirandus Medical Services. “Let’s make somebody’s Christmas amazing, and let’s bring a little bit of positivity and happiness in 2021.

“It’s small scale; we’re not changing the world, but you have to start somewhere and I want to start with one family and one subscriber and try to build it from there.”

Click to play video 'Montreal father raises $23,000 and counting for charity' Montreal father raises $23,000 and counting for charity
Montreal father raises $23,000 and counting for charity – Dec 21, 2020

Greenberg noted, though, he won’t be able to give away $1,000 every month, as he’s “not made of money,” but hopes “to be a point one day where I can give away way more than that.”

In an interview with Global News, Greenberg said “it’s a good feeling (to help others), but I have a feeling I can do more.”

To view Ryan Greenberg’s Power of Positivity channel on YouTube, click here.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganChristmascentral okanaganCharityYouTubeBoxing DayBC Children's HospitalDawson Creekpositive thinking
Flyers
More weekly flyers