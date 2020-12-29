Family in need gets helping hand during holiday season from B.C. man wanting to help others

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man who believes in the power of being positive has brightened a family’s holiday season.

This week, Ryan Greenberg of Prince George donated $1,156 to a family going through a child crisis.

In a Dec. 21 YouTube video, Greenberg announced that he was giving away $2,000, including $1,000 that would go to “a family in need, a family that has lost their job, maybe lost more than that, maybe lost their house.”

Greenberg hopes the donations will become a regular giveaway, adding the goal of his YouTube channel is to help others.

Greenberg, who grew up in Kelowna but also lived in Dawson Creek, topped up the $1,000 by adding $1 for every new subscriber he received.

He continued, saying the idea is to help “somebody whose Christmas is not going to be very good, and I want them to at least be able to put some food on their tables for their family this Christmas. I want to be able to help if I can.”

On Boxing Day, Greenberg posted a follow-up video, stating he donated $1,156 to a family in need. The video also included a short clip from the family acknowledging they received the money.

“Like everybody, they’ve had a very hard year,” Greenberg said of the family . “It’s been tough on them and they are spending the holidays with their little one in (B.C.) Children’s Hospital.”

As of Dec. 29, the video had 176 views.

Greenberg also donated $1,000 to a random subscriber.

“I want to spread some happiness again,” said Greenberg, who helps run a small business, Mirandus Medical Services. “Let’s make somebody’s Christmas amazing, and let’s bring a little bit of positivity and happiness in 2021.

“It’s small scale; we’re not changing the world, but you have to start somewhere and I want to start with one family and one subscriber and try to build it from there.”

Greenberg noted, though, he won’t be able to give away $1,000 every month, as he’s “not made of money,” but hopes “to be a point one day where I can give away way more than that.”

In an interview with Global News, Greenberg said “it’s a good feeling (to help others), but I have a feeling I can do more.”

To view Ryan Greenberg’s Power of Positivity channel on YouTube, click here.

