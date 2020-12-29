Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Guelph reports 14th death related to COVID-19, active cases climb to 184

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 3:54 pm
Click to play video 'Vaccine clinics in Ontario reopen after holiday closures' Vaccine clinics in Ontario reopen after holiday closures
WATCH: Ontario resumed vaccinations at full capacity after the province came under fire over the holiday clinic closures and reductions. Kamil Karamali has more.

Guelph’s public health unit announced the city’s 14th death linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday,

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide further details about the death — the city’s third in December.

Read more: Ontario’s finance minister out of the country on ‘personal trip’ despite pleas to stay home

Guelph reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 1,281.

Active cases increased by 21 from the previous day to 184. That includes four people being treated in the hospital for the disease, which is down two from the previous day.

Another 18 people have recovered from COVID-19, raising the resolved case count to 1,083.

Since Dec. 1,  Guelph has more than doubled its case count with 660 new cases of COVID-19 and 523 people have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says' Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says
Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says

Wellington County

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Wellington County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 537 during the pandemic.

Active cases dropped by one from the previous day to 41, which includes two people being treated in hospital.

Read more: 230 people in Waterloo Region have received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to date

Another 11 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 490.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 Outbreaks

There are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest outbreak was declared at Eden House Care Facility on Sunday after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eight residents and six staff are connected to an outbreak in the retirement home of Caressant Care in Arthur and an outbreak was declared in the long-term care home on Boxing Day after a staff member tested positive.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphGuelph NewsWellington CountyGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19guelph casesWellington County coronavirusWellington County COVID-19wellington county cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers