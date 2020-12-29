Coronavirus: Guelph reports 14th death related to COVID-19, active cases climb to 184

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit announced the city’s 14th death linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday,

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide further details about the death — the city’s third in December.

Guelph reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 1,281.

Active cases increased by 21 from the previous day to 184. That includes four people being treated in the hospital for the disease, which is down two from the previous day.

Another 18 people have recovered from COVID-19, raising the resolved case count to 1,083.

Since Dec. 1, Guelph has more than doubled its case count with 660 new cases of COVID-19 and 523 people have recovered.

Coronavirus: Ontario to receive Moderna vaccine within 24 hours, Gen. Hillier says

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, raising its total case count to 537 during the pandemic.

Active cases dropped by one from the previous day to 41, which includes two people being treated in hospital.

Another 11 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 490.

Its death toll of six has not changed since Dec. 23.

COVID-19 Outbreaks

There are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County long-term care and retirement homes.

The latest outbreak was declared at Eden House Care Facility on Sunday after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eight residents and six staff are connected to an outbreak in the retirement home of Caressant Care in Arthur and an outbreak was declared in the long-term care home on Boxing Day after a staff member tested positive.

