AHS says emergency department closed at only hospital in High Prairie, Alta.

The emergency department at the hospital in High Prairie, Alta., has been closed down by Alberta Health Services.

The provincial agency said on Twitter Monday evening that the closure of the emergency department at the High Prairie Health Complex was a “temporary measure” and AHS was “working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

The closure went into effect at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Those who need emergency care are being told to visit alternative locations in Grande Prairie, Valleyview and Slave Lake. The closest of those alternatives is Valleyview, which is about a one hour drive southwest from High Prairie.

Individuals who would normally seek emergency care at the High Prairie Health Complex are advised to instead visit an alternate Emergency Department in surrounding communities including Grande Prairie, Valleyview, and Slave Lake. — AHS North Zone (@AHS_NorthZone) December 29, 2020

EMS is on site to help transfer people to the alternative locations, AHS said.

AHS told Global News it would have more information later in the day on why the closure has occurred.

As of Tuesday morning, the High Prairie Health Complex was not listed on the provincial COVID-19 outbreak list.

Global News reached out to the mayor of High Prairie, who said town council was working to get in touch with AHS after being made aware of the closure from residents on Tuesday morning.

The town of High Prairie is home to around 2,500 people and is located 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.