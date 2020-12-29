Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia approved record number of newcomers specialized in essential services in 2020

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 29, 2020 11:45 am
A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The province announced Tuesday that it focused on approving a record number of applications from skilled newcomers in 2020 who are specialized in essential services, such as health care and transportation, and those already living in Canada.

According to the government, it has approved 3,517 applications, exceeding its allocation of 3,292, in an effort to set the stage for population growth and economic recovery for the coming years.

Read more: Nova Scotia pandemic pay to select health-care workers ‘insulting,’ say union leaders

The people and their families who got their applications accepted are expected to arrive over the next few years when travel and border restrictions ease and as the federal government processes their cases.

“While the pandemic has been a challenge, particularly with its impact on the mobility of immigrants, the office of immigration has continued to process applications and focus on essential services,” Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Immigration will play an important role in our economy as we recover from this pandemic. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to identify labour needs in key essential service sectors and employers who need specialized skills and talent to create economic growth.”

Click to play video 'The Most Inspiring Immigrants in The Maritimes 2021' The Most Inspiring Immigrants in The Maritimes 2021
The Most Inspiring Immigrants in The Maritimes 2021 – Dec 14, 2020

With a focus on essential services, the province said many health-care professionals were attracted this year, including continuing care assistants, nurses and 21 physicians, who have arrived since March.

The province also noted that continuing care assistants and nurses are the two most approved foreign certified professionals since 2015. Nova Scotia approved 624 continuing care assistants and 555 nurses this year.

As of Oct. 31, the province said 3,010 permanent residents had arrived in Nova Scotia this year, which is down compared to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaImmigrationEssential ServicesHealth-care ProfessionalsNova Scotia ImmigrationLena Metlege Diabskilled professionals
Flyers
More weekly flyers