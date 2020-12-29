Nova Scotia approved record number of newcomers specialized in essential services in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Tuesday that it focused on approving a record number of applications from skilled newcomers in 2020 who are specialized in essential services, such as health care and transportation, and those already living in Canada.

According to the government, it has approved 3,517 applications, exceeding its allocation of 3,292, in an effort to set the stage for population growth and economic recovery for the coming years.

The people and their families who got their applications accepted are expected to arrive over the next few years when travel and border restrictions ease and as the federal government processes their cases.

“While the pandemic has been a challenge, particularly with its impact on the mobility of immigrants, the office of immigration has continued to process applications and focus on essential services,” Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said in a press release.

“Immigration will play an important role in our economy as we recover from this pandemic. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to identify labour needs in key essential service sectors and employers who need specialized skills and talent to create economic growth.”

With a focus on essential services, the province said many health-care professionals were attracted this year, including continuing care assistants, nurses and 21 physicians, who have arrived since March.

The province also noted that continuing care assistants and nurses are the two most approved foreign certified professionals since 2015. Nova Scotia approved 624 continuing care assistants and 555 nurses this year.

As of Oct. 31, the province said 3,010 permanent residents had arrived in Nova Scotia this year, which is down compared to last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

