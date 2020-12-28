Menu

Health

Mississauga family mourns loss of father because of COVID-19

By Katherine Ward Global News
Click to play video 'Mississauga family mourns the loss of 73-year-old father to COVID-19' Mississauga family mourns the loss of 73-year-old father to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: One week ago, Daniel Dako buried his father Samuel after he died from COVID-19. Daniel says his father was healthy and active before ending up in the ICU. Katherine Ward shares the story of the painful goodbye the family endured because of COVID-19 restrictions.

COVID-19 has been a never-ending source of hardship and pain for families affected by the virus.

It has been especially tough for those separated from their loved ones as their health declines while in hospital.

Daniel Dako knows that reality all too well.

On Dec. 11, his 73-year-old father Samuel died from COVID-19.

“This is one of the hardest things we’ve ever, as a family, had to go through,” Daniel said.

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto ICU physician describes realities of dying without loved ones physically present

It’s been one week since Daniel buried his father at Glen Oak Cemetery in Oakville.

Samuel was admitted to hospital in November, and his health quickly deteriorated.

Samuel Dako was retired, healthy, and active.

Alongside his wife of 47 years, he had three children, two grandchildren, and was an avid volunteer.

Early in November, Samuel started having difficulty breathing.

A trip to the hospital confirmed he had COVID-19.

Daniel said from the beginning, he felt his father would be strong enough to survive.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario' Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario
Coronavirus: Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant found in Ontario

“I honestly didn’t think that was going to be the end,” Daniel said.

Trending Stories

Samuel was admitted to hospital and given oxygen.

A few weeks later he was transferred to the ICU.

More than anything, his family wanted to stay by his side. However, hospital rules prevented that from happening.

“We tried to call the hospital and find out about visitation and we were told very simply no, due to COVID,” Daniel said.

Daniel clearly remembers the last conversation he had with his father by phone.

His father told him that he was having trouble breathing, and despite medical attention, it was not getting better.

“He told me, ‘I need you to step up to be strong for the family,’ and I told him, I said ‘I will try,’“ Daniel said through tears.

Read more: Alberta nurse practitioner describes ICU during pandemic: ‘We’re feeling a bit defeated’

Soon after that conversation, Samuel was placed on a ventilator.

On Dec. 11, he died in the ICU.

His family was allowed in the hospital after the breathing tube was removed in order to say goodbye, but they wish they could have been there for the weeks leading up to that moment.

“That’s what I apologise to my dad for the most,” Daniel told Global News. “I wasn’t there for him, and I know he needed me, and I just couldn’t be there.”

Daniel hopes his family’s story helps other people take the pandemic seriously.

It’s not clear how Samuel got COVID-19, but his family is now painfully aware of the consequences.

“[I hope people] understand this is closer to home than they think, and they take it serious enough to protect themselves, and their family members and everyone they love.”
CoronavirusCOVID-19OntarioPandemicTorontoMississaugaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19ICUIntensive Care UnitMississauga CoronavirusMississauga COVID-19Daniel Dako
