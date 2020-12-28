Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution with COVID-19 dies

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate from Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg has died in hospital following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Correctional Service of Canada said the Manitoba inmate died on Sunday and extended sympathy to the person’s family.

This is the third death related to COVID-19 among federally-sentenced inmates since the beginning of the global pandemic.

“CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions. We also work closely and collaboratively with local public health partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19,” said a press release from the CSC.

