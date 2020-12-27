Section of Northwest Calgary road closed after fire set beneath bridge

A section of 16 Avenue in northwest Calgary was closed Sunday after a fire was set underneath the bridge.
Calgary police said people were burning pallets underneath the west side of the bridge that sits above the Bow River.
Crews were sent to examine the bridge for damage Sunday morning, causing a road closure in both directions at 16 Avenue between Sacree Trail and Home Road NW.
Police said motorists should expect the closure to remain for most of Sunday.
Motorists were encouraged to find alternate routes.
