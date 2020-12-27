Section of Northwest Calgary road closed after fire set beneath bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A section of 16 Avenue in northwest Calgary was closed Sunday after a fire was set underneath the bridge.

Calgary police said people were burning pallets underneath the west side of the bridge that sits above the Bow River.

The 16 Ave NW bridge over the Bow River is still closed. Seems like the fire was under the west side of the bridge, a number of burnt out shopping carts, chairs etc. #yyc @GlobalCalgary https://t.co/boLS96KlKf pic.twitter.com/GnMZIXmHKS — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) December 27, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Crews were sent to examine the bridge for damage Sunday morning, causing a road closure in both directions at 16 Avenue between Sacree Trail and Home Road NW.

Police said motorists should expect the closure to remain for most of Sunday.

Motorists were encouraged to find alternate routes.

2:02 Calgary councillor to file urgent motion to prevent future traffic ‘nightmares’ Calgary councillor to file urgent motion to prevent future traffic ‘nightmares’ – Apr 19, 2019