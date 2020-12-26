B.C. bargain hunters look for deals during Boxing Day like no other

Send this page to someone via email

Bargain hunters in B.C. had a Boxing Day shopping day like no other amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streets of Downtown Vancouver on Boxing Day appeared less busy than in past years, as queues to enter stores were few and far between early in the day.

Things were busier at Tsawwassen Mills Mall in Delta, where one driver told Global News he had been waiting more than 30 minutes just to get out of the parking lot.

COVID-19 restrictions have changed the retail shopping experience with limits on how many customers can be in a store at any given time.

David Ian Gray, a retail analyst with DIG360, said there will always be shoppers who enjoy the tradition and “ritualistic” aspects of Boxing Day shopping, but more and more purchases will be made online from the safety of one’s home.

“A lot of people hate shopping this time of year, but there are those who really love it and they love going to the malls and it’s social,” he said. “That’s really been wiped out. Without that enjoyable experience, a lot of people are embracing online.”