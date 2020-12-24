Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 70 new cases announced for Interior Health region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 4:43 pm
Interior Health announced 70 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. It also said 675 cases are active and isolating, and that 29 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.
Interior Health announced 70 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. It also said 675 cases are active and isolating, and that 29 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care. Global News

In what’s expected to be this week’s last coronavirus update in the Interior Health region, local officials announced 70 new cases on Thursday afternoon.

Interior Health officials said because of Christmas and Boxing Day, they will not be reporting any new data until Tuesday, Dec. 29,  barring a new outbreak.

In announcing the 70 new cases, the health agency also said 675 cases are active and isolating, and that 29 people are in hospital, including six in intensive care.

As for outbreaks throughout Interior Health, below are Thursday’s updated numbers:

  • McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 75 cases
  • Teck Mining operations: 16 cases linked to the outbreak.
  • Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 15 cases
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 14 cases
  • Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 8 cases

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remained at 18.

One day earlier, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, IH reported 49 new cases, with 32 people in hospital and six in critical care.

