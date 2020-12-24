Menu

News

Morden, Man., house fire kills 2, police and firefighters investigating

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted December 24, 2020 3:15 pm
Morden police say two people were found dead after a fire tore through a home.
Morden police say two people were found dead after a fire tore through a home. Courtesy Twitter/@MordenPolice

Fire officials and Morden police are investigating a fatal house fire in the community.

The Morden Police Service tells Global News the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews found two bodies inside the home.

Read more: Two seniors killed in Sanford, Man., house fire

The victims are believed to be a man and woman, however additional details and identities haven’t been released at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

FireManitobaHouse FireFatalFatal FireMordenMorden Police Service
