Morden, Man., house fire kills 2, police and firefighters investigating

Fire officials and Morden police are investigating a fatal house fire in the community.

The Morden Police Service tells Global News the call came in around 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

Crews found two bodies inside the home.

The victims are believed to be a man and woman, however additional details and identities haven’t been released at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway.

