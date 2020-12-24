Menu

Canada

Stunt drivers caught going 190 and 155 km/h hour over the legal limit near Woodstock

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
FILE.
FILE. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to obey the rules of the road after two separate incidents of stunt driving well over the legal limit near Woodstock.

Late Wednesday, officers stopped a 37-year-old from St. Thomas going 190 kilometres an hour over the legal speed limit on Highway 401 near Woodstock.

The day before, OPP stoped a 21-year-old from Sudbury going 155 kilometres an hour over the legal limit along the same stretch of highway.

The St. Thomas driver lost their licence and had their vehicle taken for seven days and the Sudbury driver lost their licence and had their vehicle towed.

OPP have not reported any injuries but police are asking everyone to slow down.

