Stunt drivers caught going 190 and 155 km/h hour over the legal limit near Woodstock

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning drivers to obey the rules of the road after two separate incidents of stunt driving well over the legal limit near Woodstock.

Late Wednesday, officers stopped a 37-year-old from St. Thomas going 190 kilometres an hour over the legal speed limit on Highway 401 near Woodstock.

The day before, OPP stoped a 21-year-old from Sudbury going 155 kilometres an hour over the legal limit along the same stretch of highway.

No this is NOT a typo, yes YOU are going to be upset! #OPP officer with the London Highway Safety Division stops a #StuntDriver on #Hwy401 near #Woodstock travelling over 190km/h. 37 yr old from St Thomas, ON lost their licence and vehicle for 7 days.@OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/fYXl0Ftvqg — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 24, 2020

Officers with the #OPP London Highway Safety Division stopped this vehicle going over 155km/h on #Hwy401 near #Woodstock on Tuesday, Dec 22. The 21 yr old driver from Sudbury, ON lost their licence and had their vehicle towed. Please #SlowDown! @OxfordCounty #OxfordOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/wyQhnlB0Bz — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 24, 2020

The St. Thomas driver lost their licence and had their vehicle taken for seven days and the Sudbury driver lost their licence and had their vehicle towed.

OPP have not reported any injuries but police are asking everyone to slow down.