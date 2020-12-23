Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets unveil schedule for shortened 2020-21 season

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 3:33 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scores on Vancouver Canucks' goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL exhibition game action in Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan.
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) scores on Vancouver Canucks' goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during second period NHL exhibition game action in Edmonton, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan

The Winnipeg Jets have released their schedule for the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Jets will be playing in a temporary North Division this season, which features the NHL’s other six Canadian teams — the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens.

Story continues below advertisement

The current plan is to play games in home arenas, however, the league said it is prepared to play games in one or more neutral sites depending on the coronavirus situation in local markets.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba has yet to sign off on NHL’s plan to have Jets play at home

The Manitoba government has yet to formally sign off on the league’s plan, although Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said the province has reviewed a plan from the league but work is still ongoing.

No fans will be in the stands for the team’s 56-game season, which kicks off Jan. 14 at home against the Calgary Flames.

 

The 2020-21 schedule.
The 2020-21 schedule. Winnipeg Jets

 

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Kelly Moore on the Winnipeg Jets broadcast team' Kelly Moore on the Winnipeg Jets broadcast team
Kelly Moore on the Winnipeg Jets broadcast team
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsJetsProvince of ManitobaBell MTS PlaceNHL Scheduleshortened NHL season
Flyers
More weekly flyers