Winnipeg Jets unveil schedule for shortened 2020-21 season

The Winnipeg Jets have released their schedule for the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.
Due to concerns over COVID-19, the Jets will be playing in a temporary North Division this season, which features the NHL’s other six Canadian teams — the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens.
The current plan is to play games in home arenas, however, the league said it is prepared to play games in one or more neutral sites depending on the coronavirus situation in local markets.
The Manitoba government has yet to formally sign off on the league’s plan, although Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba’s acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said the province has reviewed a plan from the league but work is still ongoing.
No fans will be in the stands for the team’s 56-game season, which kicks off Jan. 14 at home against the Calgary Flames.
