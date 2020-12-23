Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hospitalizations climb as Quebec sets daily record with 2,247 new COVID-19 infections

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 1:22 pm
A discarded black face mask is shown on a street following snowfall in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A discarded black face mask is shown on a street following snowfall in Montreal, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

For a second consecutive day, Quebec is reporting a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases with 2,247 new infections on Wednesday.

That brings the total caseload in the province since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic to 183,523.

Quebec continues to lead the country in fatalities linked to the illness.

On Wednesday, health authorities recorded 74 more COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 7,867 — almost double that of Ontario at 4,229. All other provinces and territories have recorded fewer than 1,000 deaths.

Read more: Research shows COVID-19 immunity different than flu immunity, antibodies drop ‘rapidly’ after recovery

Pressure continues to mount in the health network, with hospitalizations remaining above the 1,000 mark on Wednesday. Twelve more COVID-19 patients required care in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,067. Of those, 142 are in intensive care, five more than reported on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

During a press conference Tuesday, Premier François Legault and opposition party leaders put aside their political differences and showed a united front in the fight against COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Legault and opposition leaders form united front to fight COVID-19' Legault and opposition leaders form united front to fight COVID-19
Legault and opposition leaders form united front to fight COVID-19

They urged Quebecers to show solidarity with health-care workers and respect public health guidelines during the holiday season.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The premier noted that more than 7,000 health-care workers are on sick leave, creating additional stress on the network.

“We need to help our health workers and to do that we need to follow the rules to avoid increasing the number of COVID patients in our hospitals,” Legault said.

Read more: Experts urge caution as Quebecers crowd into shopping malls despite cresting second COVID-19 wave

The premier also exhorted against travelling abroad for non-essential trips.

Story continues below advertisement

“If it’s not necessary, don’t go,” he said.

Legault, however, said it’s difficult to stop people from travelling when borders with other countries remain open, adding that that decision falls under federal jurisdiction.

He added that discussions with Ottawa are ongoing on how to ensure passengers returning from abroad respect strict quarantine rules.

A two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus in the province, begins Dec. 25.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19Quebec NumbersQuebec infections
Flyers
More weekly flyers