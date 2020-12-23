Menu

Special weather statement issued for Hamilton, Halton and Niagara warning of heavy rain, snow

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 23, 2020 10:05 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Canada’s weather agency is predicting “snow for Christmas.”

In a weather statement Wednesday morning, Environment Canada says rain is in the forecast for the Hamilton, Halton and Niagara regions followed by snow with the passage of a strong cold front.

Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday night and continue right through until Thursday morning with accumulations of between 15 and 25 millimetres during that period.

The rain is expected to change to snow by Thursday night, with a few centimetres accumulating through to Friday morning.

Motorists can expect deteriorating winter driving conditions Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, according to the agency.

The general forecast for Wednesday calls for increasing clouds in the evening with showers and rain. The temperature is expected to remain steady around 6 C.

A high of 7 C is expected on Thursday with the rain before the temperature drops to -6 C with the snow.

