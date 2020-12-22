Menu

Canada

Canada, Britain reach short-term deal to avoid post-Brexit tariffs

By Staff Reuters
Posted December 22, 2020 4:50 pm
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows a thumb up as he welcomes the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows a thumb up as he welcomes the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Canada and Britain said they struck a shortterm deal on Tuesday to ensure that free trade between the two after Brexit can continue until the Canadian parliament approves a new bilateral agreement.

As Britain prepares to end its transition out of the European Union on Dec. 31, it has negotiated many roll-over bilateral deals to maintain trade, including with Canada.

Read more: Canada, Britain strike new trade deal ahead of Brexit deadline

But Canada‘s House of Commons failed to ratify the document in time, meaning the two nations would in theory have had to impose tariffs on each other starting on Jan 1.

“The United Kingdom and Canada have today agreed transitional measures to maintain the flow of goods between our countries from Jan. 1,” Britain‘s department of international trade said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Brexit: ‘We can certainly cope,’ says U.K.’s Johnson on no-deal' Brexit: ‘We can certainly cope,’ says U.K.’s Johnson on no-deal
Brexit: ‘We can certainly cope,’ says U.K.’s Johnson on no-deal

Reuters reported on Dec. 18 that the two sides were very close to concluding a temporary arrangement.

Read more: Liberals plan to table Canada-U.K. trade deal this week as Brexit deadline looms

A spokeswoman for Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng said that under the terms of Tuesday’s deal, businesses could continue exporting at preferential tariff rates without any additional paperwork.

Bilateral annual trade in goods between Canada and Britain is worth C$29 billion

© 2020 Reuters
