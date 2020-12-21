Exchange District chefs reach out with interactive Winnipeg cooking club

Send this page to someone via email

A new interactive cooking show and meal kit series is taking over Winnipeg’s Exchange District in January, and it’s an opportunity to learn the secrets of chefs from area restaurants while cooking in the comfort of your own home.

“We’re partnering up with a number of different restaurants in the Exchange District,” said Exchange District BIZ director David Pensato.

“It’s kind of one part meal kit, one part cooking show, and one part interactive class. It’s an exciting way to support local businesses and also bring part of the fun that people miss from the Exchange District into their homes.”

The Exchange District Cooking Club — hosted by Red Seal chef Pam Kirkpatrick — will feature chefs from Exchange staples like the King’s Head Pub, the Mitchell Block, Corrientes, and Amsterdam Tea Room.

“I think that people who enjoy cooking enjoy going out to restaurants just as much, if not more,” Pensato told 680 CJOB.

“There’s something about learning to cook dishes like this that gives you more of an appreciation when you have it done by somebody professionally.”

Host Kirkpatrick said a big part of the series is getting access to the chefs and learning a bit of the behind-the-scenes process of how some of Winnipeg’s favourite meals get from the kitchen to the table.

“We’re so missing all of the people and the excitement of getting together,” she said.

“We’ve got four different chefs and restaurants lined up for our first season of it, and we’ve helped them select some items that are a little bit technique-based — but also something that we feel home cooks are going to be able to pull off and be able to complete by the end of our little segment.”

The series kicks off Jan. 17 with butter chicken from the King’s Head’s Chris Graves.

Tickets are available at the Exchange District’s website.

