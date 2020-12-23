Our Community on Global News Morning Weekend

Send this page to someone via email

‘Our Community’ is a segment feature on Global News Morning on Saturday and Sunday showcasing B.C.’s communities and/or neighbourhoods.

If you have a wonderful picture to share with our TV audience, email us your picture(s) with a brief description of each to Weekendnews@globaltv.com

(Phonetic spelling for pronunciation will help)

Your pictures should be horizontal and at least 1920 pixels wide.

It is best to send in your submissions prior to Thursday or earlier.

We will randomly choose your photo(s) to be shown on TV at any given time of the segment.

If we do choose your photo(s), we will not be able to contact you directly to confirm.

‘Our Community’ airs during the weather segments at approximately 7:20 a.m., 8:20 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

*It may be preempted due to breaking news and/or press conferences.*

For the latest update on which BC community and/or neighbourhood being featured next, check the weekly Global BC Community Central Facebook post.

PLEASE NOTE: This segment will not be available online if you have missed it.

We recommend that if you have missed this segment and your photo(s) may have been shown on television, to please check with your family members, friends, neighbours or colleagues; which they may have recorded this segment for you.

If you would still like your own copy of the segment, please contact Cision Canada for recordings of our broadcasts.