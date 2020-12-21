Menu

Sports

Doug Ford: No decision on NHL games with Ontario primed for lockdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2020 2:42 pm
Click to play video 'NHL, players’ association reach deal for 56-game season beginning Jan. 13' NHL, players’ association reach deal for 56-game season beginning Jan. 13
The National Hockey League (NHL) and the NHL Players' Association reached an agreement on Sunday for the upcoming 2020-21 season, with games to be played starting Jan. 13. As Sean Previl reports, the 56-game schedule will see the regular season end in early May with the playoffs expected to end mid-July.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a decision has yet to be made on whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be permitted to play home games with the province set to go into lockdown amid soaring COVID-19 numbers.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced over the weekend the league is aiming to begin a condensed 56-game schedule Jan. 13.

The plan is for Canada’s seven teams to play in a newly-created North Division for the 2020-21 season because of border restrictions related to non-essential travel.

Read more: Ontario public health examining possibility of NHL restart as COVID-19 lockdown looms

But health officials from the five provinces where those clubs play — Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba — have yet to sign off on any plan.

The lockdown announced Monday by Ontario will go into effect Saturday and last until Jan. 23 in the province’s south, while the north will see restrictions lifted Jan. 9.

The NHL wants to play games in the home arenas of participating teams, but is prepared to hold them in one or more “neutral-site” venues if necessary.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says NHL purchase of COVID-19 vaccines won’t impact Canadians' Coronavirus: Trudeau says NHL purchase of COVID-19 vaccines won’t impact Canadians
Coronavirus: Trudeau says NHL purchase of COVID-19 vaccines won’t impact Canadians – Dec 11, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
NHLNational Hockey LeagueToronto Maple LeafsOttawa SenatorsCanadian HockeyOntario HockeyNHL 2021 seasonOntario coronavirus lockdown
