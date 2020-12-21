Up to 25 cm of winter snow coming for southern Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Pull out the shovels if you haven’t already.

Mother Nature has decided that southern Manitoba will see a white Christmas after all with snow overnight and more on the way.

Southern Manitoba is under a winter storm watch, including Winnipeg, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected, Environment and Climate Change Canada said Monday.

“A strong low pressure system will track along the international border Tuesday bringing more snow and blowing snow to southern Manitoba,” said ECCC.

Welcome to winter, Winnipeg! It's coming in like a lion this morning. Global's @CoreyACallaghan has an update on road conditions. pic.twitter.com/xs0PnPsVqK — Global Winnipeg (@globalwinnipeg) December 21, 2020

“Heavy snow is expected to begin in the southwest Tuesday morning spreading quickly eastward throughout the day and continuing into Tuesday night. Current guidance indicates most the south will see 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow and locally higher amounts will be possible.”

The wind will also start gusting in the afternoon up to 70 kph through the day, said ECCC.

Early snowfall totals from our friends at Environment Canada: Winnipeg: 10-15 cm

Portage la Prairie: 6 cm

Brandon: 4 cm

Winnipeg Beach: 2 cm@680CJOB @globalwinnipeg #mb #manitoba #mbstorm — Kahla Evans (@KahlaEvans) December 21, 2020

Winnipeg already saw 10-15 cm of snow overnight Sunday into Monday.

Senior Climatologist with ECCC, David Phillips, said the snow Monday was just the opening act.

“Last night was sort of the dress rehearsal,” said Phillips. “Lots of moisture feeding the system that developed on the upper side of the Rockies.”

The system, an Alberta Clipper, is moving pretty quickly, he said, but it will slow over Manitoba.

Wednesday will be “kind of a clearing kind of day,” he added.

Listeners tell 680 CJOB that the Trans Canada highway is clear and visibility is good as of 7 a.m. Monday.

Plows are out in the city and on the highways.

For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, southern Manitoba will see seasonal highs of about -13C, said Phillips.