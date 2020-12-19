Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina police chief attributes decline in property crime to coronavirus pandemic

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 19, 2020 3:28 pm
Click to play video 'Regina police chief attributes decline in property crime to coronavirus pandemic' Regina police chief attributes decline in property crime to coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: Regina’s Police Chief Evan Bray said he believes the coronavirus pandemic is playing a role in the decrease of property crime in the city.

Regina’s Police Chief Evan Bray led the board of police commissioners through the year-to-date crime stats on Tuesday and it seems the coronavirus pandemic could be the driving force behind declining property crime rates.

He said more people out of work or working from home could explain the 20 per cent year-to-date decrease in residential break-and-enters.

Read more: Man faces drug trafficking, weapon charges after Regina police find meth, knife in car

Overall crimes against property saw a 35 per cent decrease compared to last year which includes things like theft, auto theft and break-and-enters.

“We are seeing an increase or we did in the early parts of the year in break-and-enters to businesses which again could be tied to the fact that businesses were closed during the spring and early summer,” Bray said.

Story continues below advertisement

While overall crime is down 30 per cent, Bray said Regina is seeing an increase in what he calls social challenges.

Trending Stories

Things like domestic conflict, overdoses and mental health calls, including suicide and attempted suicide.

Read more: Major crime unit called in after one-year-old boy’s death in Canora, Sask.

“While we’ve dropped off in some of the more traditional crime statistics and crime categories I think we’ve sadly seen an increase in some of the other ones that are deeply woven into these social issues,” Bray said.

Click to play video 'Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan' Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan
Advocates say more needs to be done to prevent overdose deaths in Saskatchewan – Nov 25, 2020

Other crimes like arson did see an increase, and Bray said officers laid charges in most of those incidents.

As for the social challenges, Bray said it comes down to working with community partners in order to make a difference long term.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Crimecoronavirus pandemicRegina PoliceRegina Police Serviceregina coronavirusRPSregina COVID-19Regina NewsSask COVID-19sask coronavirusProperty Crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers