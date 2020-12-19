Menu

Canada

Man allegedly steals vehicle at knifepoint, crashes into tree: Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Qu’Appelle RCMP received a complaint Wednesday that a vehicle was stolen at knifepoint in front of a business on Broadway Street by a male suspect.
Saskatchewan RCMP say a 36-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle at knifepoint in Fort Qu’Appelle.

RCMP say the vehicle was stolen in front of a business on Broadway Street at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Regina man charged with impaired driving after crash injures 3 passengers: police

The vehicle was located shortly after when it struck a tree in a residential area. RCMP say two men were seen fleeing the area on foot.

With help from the RCMP police dog service, one of the men was taken into custody.

Tyson Keshane of Keeseekoose First Nation is charged with armed robbery.

Read more: Alcohol, speed believed factors in fiery Centre Street crash

He appeared in court on Thursday and will stay in custody until his next court date on Monday.

RCMP say they are looking to identify the second suspect with help from forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police detachment or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

