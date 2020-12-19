Man allegedly steals vehicle at knifepoint, crashes into tree: Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP say a 36-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle at knifepoint in Fort Qu’Appelle.

RCMP say the vehicle was stolen in front of a business on Broadway Street at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle was located shortly after when it struck a tree in a residential area. RCMP say two men were seen fleeing the area on foot.

With help from the RCMP police dog service, one of the men was taken into custody.

Tyson Keshane of Keeseekoose First Nation is charged with armed robbery.

He appeared in court on Thursday and will stay in custody until his next court date on Monday.

RCMP say they are looking to identify the second suspect with help from forensic identification services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the nearest police detachment or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.