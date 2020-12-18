‘It’s been really, really, busy’: Online holiday shopping results in record shipping numbers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been a busy holiday season for everyone. And the workers at the Canada Border Services Agency are no exception.

While the number of people travelling is down, the amount of cargo being shipped is going up.

“We’re seeing an increase of 30 per cent since the pandemic,” said Lisa White, director of the central Alberta district for the CBSA.

“Now that we’re in the holiday season, which is our busiest time of year, our volumes are even higher than they were this time last year.”

FedEx Canada has noticed a similar trend.

“We expect the world’s shipping needs to surge throughout the holidays, on top of the peak levels of demand we’ve already experienced during COVID-19,” communications advisor James Anderson said.

He said FedEx is ready to “handle the increased volume from the record e-commerce sales this holiday season.”

At the CBSA, White said one of their big successes has been workers’ ability to “stay nimble and stay afloat of all the volumes.”

It seems all the hard work behind the scenes is paying off.

Lindsay Hort told Global News that most of her holiday shopping was done online this year. While picking up her last gift, she said there has been no delays.

“Everything came on time, so I’m lucky.”

Krystal Hough has similar thoughts.

“No complaints. We got out shipment when it was said to be here, so no issues.”

White said the increased volume they’re seeing is a direct result of the pandemic and people staying at home, and that customers shouldn’t worry about getting their parcels on time.

“We are very committed to ensuring there are no delays,” White said.

And for some, gifting even came early. Hough holds up a package she had just picked up from a FedEx facility in Edmonton.

“The date actually said it was supposed to be here on the 26th, but it came early!”