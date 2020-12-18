Alberta government to provide updated opioid numbers

The government of Alberta is scheduled to provide more information Friday afternoon about opioid statistics.
Premier Jason Kenney and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan will share the latest opioid surveillance data.
Their 3 p.m. news conference will be streamed live in this article post.
Trending Stories
Read more: ‘It’s saddening. It’s heartbreaking’: Albertans discuss overdose deaths in the time of COVID-19
More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments