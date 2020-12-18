Menu

Health

Alberta government to provide updated opioid numbers

By Emily Mertz Global News
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills.
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The government of Alberta is scheduled to provide more information Friday afternoon about opioid statistics.

Premier Jason Kenney and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan will share the latest opioid surveillance data.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic having ‘stark effects’ on opioid-related deaths in Alberta

Their 3 p.m. news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Read more: ‘It’s saddening. It’s heartbreaking’: Albertans discuss overdose deaths in the time of COVID-19

More to come…

