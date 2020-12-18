Alberta government to provide updated opioid numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The government of Alberta is scheduled to provide more information Friday afternoon about opioid statistics.

Premier Jason Kenney and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan will share the latest opioid surveillance data.

Their 3 p.m. news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

More to come…

Advertisement