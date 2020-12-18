Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

New Downtown BIZ grant program to pair Winnipeg businesses for pandemic support

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 11:46 am
Businesses in Winnipeg's downtown have an opportunity to work together during a trying time thanks to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.
Businesses in Winnipeg's downtown have an opportunity to work together during a trying time thanks to the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. Downtown Winnipeg BIZ

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping to help small businesses weather the storm of the second wave of COVID-19 with a new grant program.

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ Connect Grant is intended to help downtown businesses support each other in service areas ranging from marketing, to HR, to finance and legal services.

Kate Fenske, BIZ CEO, told 680 CJOB the grant offers a way for small business owners to access services they might not be able to on their own, and it supports two downtown businesses with one grant.

“We were trying to figure out how can we support as many biz as possible downtown with the limited resources we have,” said Fenske.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really targeted to help those small businesses that are doing everything they can right, but maybe they don’t have the experts or the support that they need to just take it that one next step further.

Trending Stories

“The thing is with downtown is we have so many experts in their fields that are working right now, so this grant is going to match those up — we’re going to pair businesses who need help with other downtown businesses who can provide it.”

Read more: Downtown Winnipeg BIZ offering $50K to offset COVID-19 costs

Fenske said the goal is that business can generate revenue — during such a challenging time — with this extra support, not just in the current pandemic moment, but in future as well.

The grant — which was developed after the success of a micro-grant program the organization put together to help businesses in August — includes $50,000 in funding, with the potential of helping up to 20 area businesses.

Click to play video 'Downtown Winnipeg BIZ x GoodLocal' Downtown Winnipeg BIZ x GoodLocal
Downtown Winnipeg BIZ x GoodLocal – Dec 9, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaDowntown WinnipegDowntown Winnipeg BIZKate Fenskebusiness grant
Flyers
More weekly flyers