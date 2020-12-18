Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Canada’s retail sales rose for the sixth straight month in October

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2020 10:32 am
Canadian retail sales rose for the sixth consecutive month in October but early estimates suggest a slow start to the holiday retail season.
Canadian retail sales rose for the sixth consecutive month in October but early estimates suggest a slow start to the holiday retail season. Global News

Statistics Canada says retailers made $54.6 billion in sales in October, marking the sixth monthly increase since April’s record decline at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says car and truck part dealers led the 0.4 per cent overall increase, as sales of trucks and buses were up 4.1 per cent from this time last year.

READ MORE: Coronavirus put a ‘chop’ on economic recovery, Bank of Canada governor says

Core retail sales, excluding gas stations and vehicle parts, were up 0.3 per cent in October amid a nearly 12 per cent sales bump for sporting goods, hobby, books and music stores.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canada’s economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections' Coronavirus: Canada’s economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections
Coronavirus: Canada’s economy could suffer in 1st quarter of 2021 with rising COVID-19 infections

Furniture stores also saw sales spike 6.6 per cent in October, and building material and gardening shops saw sales rise 2.9 per cent during the month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Inflation up 1% in November, Statistics Canada says

But the agency also says that retail sales fell in Ontario during October for the first time since April, amid record increases in COVID-19 cases and stricter public health measures.

Statistics Canada estimates that retail sales nationwide were relatively flat in November heading into the holiday shopping season, although the agency says that’s a preliminary estimate and will be revised.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Statistics CanadaHoliday Seasonnovel coronavirus pandemicretail salesauto partsCanadian retail salesGasoline salesbook salesCanada retail sales October 2020furniture sales
Flyers
More weekly flyers