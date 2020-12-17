Jamil Mahmood named executive director of Winnipeg’s Main Street Project

Send this page to someone via email

Main Street Project has a new executive director.

The Winnipeg homeless shelter announced Thursday that former Spence Neighbourhood Association executive director Jamil Mahmood will take over the top spot.

“I am really excited to join the Main Street Project leadership team,” Mahmood said in a release.

“Main Street Project is a leader in the homelessness sector and I couldn’t be more honoured than to work with these amazingly talented and highly committed people.”

Main Street’s former executive director, Rick Lees, left the position abruptly in July at the same time Global News learned the non-profit organization was being audited by the province’s Auditor General.

In July, Main Street board chair Vince Warden said Lees’ departure was not related to the audit.

At the time, a source with knowledge of the situation said a staff member from the Main Street Project approached the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority in the spring of 2019 to complain about financial irregularities at the shelter.

Main Street Project has been actively helping Winnipeg’s vulnerable populations for more than four decades.

Mahmood has a bachelor’s degree in International Development Studies from the University of Winnipeg.

Most recently Mahmood has been working with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority providing mobile outreach services after spending more than 10 as executive director of the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

Mahmood will officially start in his new role Jan. 4.

