Jamil Mahmood named executive director of Winnipeg's Main Street Project

By Shane Gibson Global News
Winnipeg's Main Street Project announced Thursday Jamil Mahmood will be the organization's new executive director.
Main Street Project has a new executive director.

The Winnipeg homeless shelter announced Thursday that former Spence Neighbourhood Association executive director Jamil Mahmood will take over the top spot.

Read more: Executive director of Main Street Project ousted amid Manitoba auditor general investigation

“I am really excited to join the Main Street Project leadership team,” Mahmood said in a release.

“Main Street Project is a leader in the homelessness sector and I couldn’t be more honoured than to work with these amazingly talented and highly committed people.”

Click to play video 'Main Street Project’s Rick Lees talks about Winnipeg’s homeless camps' Main Street Project’s Rick Lees talks about Winnipeg’s homeless camps
Main Street Project’s Rick Lees talks about Winnipeg’s homeless camps – Sep 23, 2019

Main Street’s former executive director, Rick Lees, left the position abruptly in July at the same time Global News learned the non-profit organization was being audited by the province’s Auditor General.

In July, Main Street board chair Vince Warden said Lees’ departure was not related to the audit.

Trending Stories

At the time, a source with knowledge of the situation said a staff member from the Main Street Project approached the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority in the spring of 2019 to complain about financial irregularities at the shelter.

Click to play video 'Main Street Project changes' Main Street Project changes
Main Street Project changes – Jul 17, 2020

Main Street Project has been actively helping Winnipeg’s vulnerable populations for more than four decades.

Mahmood has a bachelor’s degree in International Development Studies from the University of Winnipeg.

Read more: Main Street Project prepping for Winnipeg winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Most recently Mahmood has been working with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority providing mobile outreach services after spending more than 10 as executive director of the Spence Neighbourhood Association.

Mahmood will officially start in his new role Jan. 4.

Click to play video 'Main Street Project adjusting to winter' Main Street Project adjusting to winter
Main Street Project adjusting to winter – Nov 30, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegHomeless ShelterMain Street ProjectExecutive DirectorWinnipeg homeless shelterRick Leesjamil mahmood
