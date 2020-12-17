Menu

Crime

Calgary police looking for black Honda Civic in relation to 37 Street hit-and-run

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted December 17, 2020 4:19 pm
Police said a dark-coloured sedan hit two pedestrians in the intersection near Westbrook Mall and fled the scene. . Devon Simmons / Global News

Calgary police are hoping the public can help locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in southwest Calgary early Sunday morning.

Two people were hit while walking along 37 Street S.W., near Westbrook Mall, just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and police said the suspect vehicle drove away.

Calgary police investigate early Sunday morning hit-and-run

The 37-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were rushed to hospital, where as of Thursday, they both remained in serious condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit them was a black, 2005 to 2008 model, two-door Honda Civic. The car was seen driving north toward Bow Trail immediately after the collision.

“The vehicle will likely have front-end damage, including extensive damage to the windshield,” police said in a news release.

Family of Calgary cyclist injured in hit and run pleads for driver to come forward

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

