Calgary police looking for black Honda Civic in relation to 37 Street hit-and-run

Calgary police are hoping the public can help locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in southwest Calgary early Sunday morning.

Two people were hit while walking along 37 Street S.W., near Westbrook Mall, just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and police said the suspect vehicle drove away.

The 37-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were rushed to hospital, where as of Thursday, they both remained in serious condition.

Investigators believe the vehicle that hit them was a black, 2005 to 2008 model, two-door Honda Civic. The car was seen driving north toward Bow Trail immediately after the collision.

“The vehicle will likely have front-end damage, including extensive damage to the windshield,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.