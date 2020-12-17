Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

300 Nigerian students kidnapped by Boko Haram returning home

By Libby George Reuters
Posted December 17, 2020 3:45 pm
Click to play video 'Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram speak after release' Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram speak after release
Islamist militants drove scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls back into the town where they had been captured a month ago and abruptly set them free on Wednesday. The captors gave no reason for their release, but Nigeria denied that a ransom had been paid – Mar 21, 2018

More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.

The boys, whose abduction was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording, were now on their way back to Katsina, he said.

READ MORE: Boko Haram claims responsibility after hundreds of students abducted in Nigeria

Gunmen with assault rifles stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara on Friday night and abducted roughly 330 of the students, while some others managed to flee.

The abduction marked one of the largest in recent years by the terrorist group.

It came amid concerns about growing violence in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from the Associated Press.

© 2020 Reuters
NigeriaBoko HaramBoko Haram NigeriaBoko Haram kidnappingNigeria abductionNigeria schoolboy abductionNigerian schoolboys
Flyers
More weekly flyers