300 Nigerian students kidnapped by Boko Haram returning home

More than 300 schoolboys kidnapped in northern Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview.

The boys, whose abduction was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording, were now on their way back to Katsina, he said.

Gunmen with assault rifles stormed the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara on Friday night and abducted roughly 330 of the students, while some others managed to flee.

The abduction marked one of the largest in recent years by the terrorist group.

It came amid concerns about growing violence in the region.

With files from the Associated Press.