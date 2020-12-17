Guelph reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase to 114

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the city’s total to 938 cases, while another 25 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city has seen 812 resolved cases and the death toll of 12 has remained unchanged since Dec. 8.

Active cases in the city increased by 12 from the previous day to 114. That includes six people being treated in the hospital, which is one less than the previous day.

Since Dec. 1, Guelph has added 317 new cases of COVID-19 and 252 people have recovered.

Cargill closed its meat processing facility on Dunlop Drive on Thursday amid an outbreak of COVID-19 among its employees.

As of Thursday, 82 individuals have tested positive for the virus and 129 individuals are self-isolating.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 15 new cases on Wednesday, raising its total confirmed cases to 460.

Active cases increased by 11 from the previous day to 55. The active case count includes three people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

Another four people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 400.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 in schools

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Mitchell Woods Public School on Tuesday after three students tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

There are two cases connected each to Paisley Road Public School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School and St. John Elementary School. Outbreaks have not been declared at any of these schools.

Seven other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open.

Six cases have been linked to the University of Guelph. In five cases, public health said the risk is considered low. The university said contact tracing continues for the other case and public health continues to assess the situation.

COVID-19 in long-term care

A COVID-19 outbreak that was declared on Dec. 12 at Caressant Care Retirement Home in Arthur now has nine confirmed cases connected to it, including seven residents who have tested positive for the virus.

An outbreak declared on Tuesday at Guelph General Hospital continues after three patients caught COVID-19.

Outbreaks previously declared also continue at Chartwell Wellington Park, Morriston Park, Stone Lodge and Wellington Terrace.

Public Health said an outbreak at St. Joseph’s Health Centre has ended in all units except for 4N and 2E.

